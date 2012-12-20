STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CS sees another strong year for small caps

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
European small caps are set for another strong year, continuing a historical trend of outperformance in times of slow growth and benefiting from attractive valuations, says Credit Suisse.
The STOXX Europe Small 200 index is up 21 percent so far in 2012, broadly on a par with the mid-caps and outperforming a gain of 14 percent on the large caps.
"Despite the tough economic environment in Europe, we note that SMID (small/mid caps) has generated average returns of 10 percent during similar years, thereby outperforming large caps by 700 basis points on average," Credit Suisse analyst Eugene Klerk writes in a European SMID outlook note.
Although small and mid-caps are still trading on a premium to their larger peers, the valuation gap is below its five year average and below the historical average for years of similar economic growth, Klerk adds.
Credit Suisse adds Almirall, Autogrill, Dialog Semi, Flughafen Zuerich, Micro Focus , OC Oerlikon, Polarcus and Taylor Wimpey to its SMID focus list.
The list also includes APR Energy, Bodycote , Moneysupermarket.com, MTU Aero Engines , Ophir Energy and Rotork.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact