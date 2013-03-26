STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Savills drops, traders cite share placement

(Adds detail, company comment)
LONDON, March 26 Shares in British property
consultancy Savills fall 7.4 percent and traders say a
placement of 7.8 million shares by Credit Suisse is
weighing on the stock.
One trader says the shares were placed at 535 pence, against
the current price of around 534 pence. According to Thomson
Reuters data, the placement accounts for around 5.9 percent of
Savills's business.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the placement was
carried out on behalf of private equity firm Oaktree Capital
Group. Trading volume in Savills stock is 290 percent of
its 90-day daily average.
"Very little volume trading for a stock that has had such a
large placing and is usually highly illiquid. Either the new
owner(s) of the block insisted on a steep discount, or traders
are speculating that the broker is wearing a portion of this," a
London based trader says.
Oaktree is the majority owner of Countrywide Holdings
, Britain's largest estate agency by revenue, which
enjoyed a strong return to the market last week.
It is also among Savills' biggest shareholders, after
investment firms Artisan Partners, Franklin Equity
Group and Savills's employee share scheme, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Artisan Partners and Franklin Equity respectively
own 10.8 percent and 10.2 percent, the data showed.
Savills reported a 21 percent increase in 2012 pretax
profits on March 14, boosted by strong deal activity in Asia and
demand for upmarket homes and offices in central
London.
Savills and Credit Suisse decline to comment while Oaktree
Capital are not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova and David Brett; Additional
reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)