STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-FTSE 100 to benefit from weaker pound - BNP

Vitol's 2016 profit rises 25 pct - FT
April 3 World's largest independent energy trader Vitol's profit rose 25 percent last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A 1 percent fall in the sterling currency would boost FTSE 100 earnings by nearly 0.9 percent by making it easier for UK companies to sell their products overseas, writes BNP Paribas in a note.
The pound's exchange rate index is down 4.3 percent year to date, having regained some of its composure after a 7 percent fall to mid-March, Reuters data shows.
BNP Paribas' analysts estimate FTSE 100 companies derive 80 percent of their earnings from overseas, making the British benchmark the European index with the greatest sensitivity to swings in the forex market, along with Switzerland's SMI .
Swiss blue-chips generate 91 percent of their earnings abroad, meaning a 1 percent fall in the Swiss franc would boost their profits by 0.9 percent, according to BNP Paribas estimates.
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.
LONDON, April 3 The dollar edged up in European trading on Monday as investors shrugged off a lack of motives to buy it last week and awaited more clarity on the strength of the U.S. economy and pace of future interest rate hikes.