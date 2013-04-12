STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Buy Syngenta ahead of Q1 sales update -Syz

Swiss banking and asset management group Syz recommends investors to buy
shares in farm chemicals maker Syngenta or sell Syngenta equity "put"
options ahead of the company's first quarter trading update on April 18.
Syngenta's shares have fallen about 6.5 percent from a 2013 high of 416
Swiss francs since mid-March, but Syz says traders should take advantage of this
"price correction" to buy into the stock.
It adds that forecast-beating results from rival Monsanto earlier
this month also augurs well for Syngenta, which predicted another year of record
sales in February.
"Syngenta can generate double digit EPS growth, supported by high farmer
profitability and returns from its research pipeline/innovative farmer
solutions," Syz writes in a research note.
Syz has a 450 Swiss franc ($480) price target on Syngenta, whose shares are
flat at 389.1 Swiss francs on Friday.
Syz also recommends selling "put" options - which are used to bet on a stock
price fall in the future - on Syngenta, writing that these offer a 3 percent
yield on "puts" due to mature in June with a strike price of 380 francs.
($1 = 0.9293 Swiss francs)