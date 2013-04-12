STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Vontobel falls as lock-up period expires

ZURICH, April 12 Shares in Swiss bank Vontobel fall as a lock-up period for shares owned by the bank's staff expires.

"Banks are a bit weaker across the board after recent gains, but the more than average losses in Vontobel are likely due to the end of the lock-up period," a Zurich-based trader says.

Vontobel shares drop 2.7 percent to 30.50 Swiss francs at 0905 GMT, after hitting 29.90 francs earlier in the session, underperforming a 1.3 percent fall in the European bank index .

The private bank confirmed the lock-up period ended on Friday.

