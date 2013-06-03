STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Roche down on negative Avastin data

Shares in Swiss-based Roche fall 3.4 percent to
lead the European healthcare index lower after data
showed its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin had failed to prolong
survival for patients suffering from a type of brain tumour.
The news, which came out on Sunday, had prompted a fresh
batch of profit-taking on a stock that had been a previous
market darling, up 40 percent in 2013, a Zurich-based trader
says.
"No reason other than drugs under pressure and this was
probably the best held, biggest consensual long in the sector,"
he says, although its 13 percent fall over the last 10 days
meant "we are getting to the point where it's overdone".
Another trader said pressure on the share increased in the
afternoon after U.S. markets opened.
