STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nestle bounces after MSCI rebalance selloff

Shares in Swiss-based Nestle rise 2.4 percent to
lead the blue-chip index in a technical recovery after
the stock was oversold during a recent rebalance of the MSCI
index series, traders say.
"This is a technical recovery. The shares were under a lot
of pressure in the last few sessions," says one trader, citing
the rebalancing, which had "reduced Switzerland's weighting".
That change meant many tracker funds and others who
benchmark themselves against the index needed to sell shares in
Nestle to reflect the new weightings.
Hedge funds and others often bet around the move hoping to
profit from price dislocations, which can result in excessively
large moves that subsequently correct.
Nestle is currently the largest Swiss stock by market
capitalisation, at 202 billion Swiss francs ($211.81 billion).
($1 = 0.9537 Swiss francs)
