STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Profitability biggest concern for banks-Fitch

Swiss financial body FINMA discontinues 1MDB investigation into UBS
ZURICH, April 4 Swiss financial body FINMA said on Tuesday it had discontinued its investigation into UBS Group AG in connection with Malaysia's scandal-tainted 1MDB fund.
The biggest problem facing Europe's banks is weak profitability, not the capital and liquidity issues that have dogged the sector in recent years, Fitch Ratings says.
"The area of most concern is profitability. That's going to be very difficult in an environment of low economic growth, compounded by poor asset quality and the need to make provisions for bad assets," Bridget Gandy, managing director for financial firms at Fitch Ratings, says at a conference.
"We're comfortable about the way banks have built capital and are building capital," Gandy says. She says much of the focus in the next year will be on the buffer beyond core capital that banks build up, such as hybrid debt and subordinated bonds, which will affect pricing for issuance of senior bonds.
($1 = 0.7783 euros)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
ZURICH, April 4 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on Tuesday recommended Credit Suisse shareholders reject its proposal to pay 25.99 million Swiss francs ($25.9 million) in short-term bonuses to the executive board in a binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.