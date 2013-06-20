STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Watch makers sag on poor Swiss exports data

Shares in watch makers Richemont and Swatch Group drop 3.5 percent, by far the top losers on Switzerland's SMI benchmark index, after government data shows a sharp decline in exports of watches in May.

Data showed a 4 percent drop in Swiss watch exports, with exports to Greater China down 17 percent.

"This publication is disappointing and comes after an encouraging month of April, during which levels of activity seemed to have rebounded slightly. The destocking process is still going on," a Paris-based trader says.

Luxury companies like Richemont and Swatch have seen growth slow in China since the government started an anti-corruption campaign which has hit purchases of expensive timepieces as gifts for business partners.

"We believe that China's new President Xi Jinping's tough stance on corruption practices and extravagant spending is likely to limit the recovery of the illegitimate component of luxury demand this year," Citi analysts write in a note.

"This is likely to have a greater impact on the high-end rather than the mid-range segment, as highlighted by several Chinese watch retailers over the past year."

Shares in French luxury goods maker LVMH, which has about 8 percent of its revenue coming from luxury watches and jewellery, are down 2.8 percent.

