STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UK miners' rally set to fade - Citi

Citi equity strategists reckon that a strong rally seen from the
UK mining sector could start to run out of steam in the coming
months on the basis that valuations are now looking full.
UK miners has jumped around 21 percent from
early July lows, significantly outperforming the FTSE 100 index
, up some 3 percent over the period.
This has seen the 12-month forward price/earnings ratio for
the STOXX Europe Basic Resources index rise to around
11.9 times from about 9.4 times, putting it above its 10-year
average of 10.5 times, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
"We think there could be additional short-term price
momentum in the sector on positive rhetoric... However,
valuations are now looking more fully priced and we think the
rally will fade into year end," Citi strategists say in a note.
Rio Tinto remains the bank's favoured "buy" among
the large-cap UK diversified miners, followed by Glencore
Xstrata. Its least favoured name among the large-cap
miners is Anglo American.
