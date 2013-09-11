STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Banks not cheap under new regulations - JPM

The cheapness of European banks is overstated by traditional
valuation methods once new regulatory rules are taken into
account, and investors need to rely on stock-picking to find
relative value within the sector, analysts at JPMorgan say.
While the sector looks cheap on both a price-to-earnings and
a price-to-book value, valuations are not attractive in European
banking as a whole, as these measures do not take into account
banks' leverage, they write in a note.
"We believe banks on a sector basis are not particularly
cheap... However, we see material risk-reward opportunities as
valuation gaps between stocks are quite material and hence there
is relative value within the banking sector."
The bank's top picks include UBS, Deutsche Bank
, Societe Generale, UniCredit,
Caixabank, Nordea and Danske, as
JPMorgan takes the view that "the market is not yet pricing in
the improved capital structure, funding profile and 'real cash
flow' generation of some of the Eurobanks."
A cautious outlook for emerging markets prompts JPMorgan to
downgrade HSBC to 'neutral' from 'overweight'.
However, Santander is upgraded to 'neutral' from
'underweight', "despite its material EM exposure due to
underperformance against peers and Eurobanks in the past three
months, some stabilization in Brazil and a more stable and
predictable Spanish domestic banking environment."
Reuters messaging
rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net