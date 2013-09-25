STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Swissquote surges on forex takeover boost

BRIEF-Acron Helvetia VII Immobilien: last trading day May 2
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Swissquote shares rose 10 percent after the company announces the takeover of Switzerland-based forex broker MIG Bank for an undisclosed price.
"We see the future of Swissquote in currency trading, where its position has been considerably strengthened by the transaction," says Andreas Brun, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank.
Swissquote, which said it would fully finance the purchase through existing equity capital, says income from trading forex will account for roughly half its revenue following the deal.
Reuters Messaging: alice.baghdjian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
* BX Berne Exchange confirms delistig, last trading day May 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, April 10 Global agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Company has nominated Andreas Jacobs, the former chairman of chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, to join its supervisory board.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday: