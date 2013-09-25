STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Swissquote surges on forex takeover boost

Swissquote shares rose 10 percent after the company announces the takeover of Switzerland-based forex broker MIG Bank for an undisclosed price.

"We see the future of Swissquote in currency trading, where its position has been considerably strengthened by the transaction," says Andreas Brun, an analyst at Zuercher Kantonalbank.

Swissquote, which said it would fully finance the purchase through existing equity capital, says income from trading forex will account for roughly half its revenue following the deal.

Reuters Messaging: alice.baghdjian.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net