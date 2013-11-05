STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Macquarie sees 15 pct equity return in 2014

Macquarie expects European equities to register a 15 percent
return in 2014, almost all of which is likely to come from
earnings revisions rather than multiple expansion.
"We are overweight Europe from a global perspective. It will
experience impressive delta in 2014, not only in actual GDP
growth but also in credit conditions, sentiment, and the
underlying growth fundamentals," Macquarie analysts write.
European shares are also relatively cheaper than U.S.
equities, trading on 13.2 times their 12-month forward earnings,
against 15 times for U.S. stocks, and has the potential to see
significant fund inflows from global investors, they add in
their research note.
The current sell-side earnings forecasts of 12.7 percent
growth in 2014 and 10.9 percent rise in 2015 are too low,
Macquarie says, adding it expects the number to be 20 percent
for both the years.
Diversified financials, such as UBS and Credit
Suisse, top Macquarie's list of "outperform-rated"
stocks, in which investors should have exposure in the early to
mid-cycle of an expansion, the note says.
It also likes capital goods companies like Volvo
and Ferrovial, autos such as Volkswagen and
Daimler, and chemical companies such as BASF
.
Reuters messaging
rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net