STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sonova at 2-1/2 year high on guidance upgrade

Shares in Sonova jump 5.6 percent to the top of the Swiss mid-cap index after the world's largest hearing aid maker raises its full-year guidance on the back of better-than-expected first half sales.

J. Safra Sarasin analyst David Kaegi, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock, says results were "solid" and "beat expectations across all lines."

"Given that the company has communicated in October that it was able to settle a majority of its implant related claims in the U.S, we think that the shares can continue to outperform," Kaegi writes in a note.

Shares in Sonova are trading up 5.6 percent at 124.9 Swiss francs by 0827 GMT having earlier hit 126.9 francs, their highest level since March 2011.

