STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sonova at 2-1/2 year high on guidance upgrade

Shares in Sonova jump 5.6 percent to the top of the Swiss mid-cap index after the world's largest hearing aid maker raises its full-year guidance on the back of better-than-expected first half sales.

J. Safra Sarasin analyst David Kaegi, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock, says results were "solid" and "beat expectations across all lines."

"Given that the company has communicated in October that it was able to settle a majority of its implant related claims in the U.S, we think that the shares can continue to outperform," Kaegi writes in a note.

Shares in Sonova are trading up 5.6 percent at 124.9 Swiss francs by 0827 GMT having earlier hit 126.9 francs, their highest level since March 2011.

For more double click on

Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net