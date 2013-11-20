STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-MS picks European winners from China reforms

Europe's consumer, healthcare and technology companies should win out from the sweeping reforms in China, reckons Morgan Stanley, citing the commitment to a market economy, as well as the relaxation of the one child policy and the hukou household registration system.

To capitalise on this, the bank launches a new "China reform" basket of 50 such European stocks with high revenue exposure to China, estimating that the easing of the one child policy will add 25 million to the population.

These include autos - like Audi, BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen - which will in the long term benefit from higher demand for cars, especially large sedans and SUVs.

In the consumer goods and retail space, Morgan Stanley highlights opportunities for Danone and Nestle as it expects "the anticipated birth rate increase combined with the continuing urbanisation, the increasing household penetration and per capita consumption to support the double-digit Chinese infant milk formula market growth rate".

Hotels like IHG and other leisure companies will cash in on increased travel, while urbanisation should help drive demand for iron ore to the benefit of mining majors like BHP, Rio Tinto and Anglo American.

In healthcare, while China is still a relatively modest contributor to overall revenues for the likes of AstraZeneca, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Novo Nordisk, Morgan Stanley notes that it is a key contributor of revenue growth - a trend it expects to continue.

The basket - whose constituents currently make between 78.6 and 5.0 percent of their sales in China - also includes companies in chemicals, energy, utilities and industrial sectors.

