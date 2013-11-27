STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Sell "puts" on L'Oreal - Barclays

Barclays equity derivatives strategists back selling "put" options on L'Oreal, arguing that ongoing bid speculation surrounding the consumer goods group and a recovery in consumer spending will support the shares.

Swiss food group Nestle has a stake of around 30 percent in L'Oreal, and restrictions on selling that stake expire in April next year.

"Our equity analyst, Iain Simpson, sees the continued speculation over the clarification of Nestle's intentions, expected in April 2014, as supportive of the share price," writes Barclays.

"Further, a recovery in European and U.S. consumer spending could be a source of medium-term earnings upgrades for L'Oreal."

The derivatives strategists suggest selling a "put" on L'Oreal due to expire in March 2014 with a strike price of 120.00 euros, thus betting that the price - currently at 122.90 euros - will not fall below that level thanks to the bid talk.

On a fundamental equity research view, Barclays has a 141.00 euro price target on L'Oreal shares.

