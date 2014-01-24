STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Santander, BBVA, Edenred among most exposed to Latam

Portugal Telecom, Banco Santander, BBVA and Edenred feature among the European blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Latin America, according to index provider MSCI. Portugal Telecom has a 53.5 percent exposure to Latam, Santander 52.5 percent, BBVA 49.4 percent and Telefonica 49.2 percent. European stocks sank on Friday, with Spanish stocks knocked lower by a rout in Latin American currencies. Below is a table of European blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Latam, according to MSCI data. Company Name code Exposure (pct) PORTUGAL TELECOM 53.5 BANCO SANTANDER 52.5 BBVA 49.4 TELEFONICA 49.2 EDENRED 48.4 CASINO 45.9 MAPFRE 38.0 ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 37.6 PIRELLI & CO 35.0 GAS NATURAL 31.5 SYNGENTA 28.1 TENARIS 28.1 ANDRITZ 24.3 VALLOUREC 23.7 DIA 22.7 ENEL GREEN POWER 22.7 EXPERIAN 21.5 YARA INTERNATIONAL 21.1 SABMILLER 21.1 METSO CORP 20.1 SEADRILL 19.1 CARREFOUR 18.5 MAN 18.2 REXAM 17.5 K & S 17.2 ELECTROLUX 17.0 NESTLE 16.5 FIAT ORD 15.9 HOLCIM 15.7 EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL 15.6 HSBC HOLDINGS 15.3 Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net