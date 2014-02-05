STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Symrise seen up on Berenberg upgrade

Shares in Symrise are seen rising 2.1 percent to the top of Germany's mid-cap index, according to pre-market data, as traders cite a note from Berenberg which raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold", saying its diverse customer mix should help it grow faster than peers like Givaudan.

"Multinational companies represent only 30 percent of Symrise's customer base, another 30 percent are regional clients and the rest are local clients. We believe that this split makes Symrise more resilient during the economic slowdown," Berenberg analysts say in a note, raising their target price on the stock to 38 euros from 32 euros.

Symrise's stock has edged up 1.5 percent over the past six months, underperforming, compared with a 0.5 percent gain by Givaudan and a 10 percent increase by the MDAX index.

Reuters messaging rm://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net