STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Symrise seen up on Berenberg upgrade

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Shares in Symrise are seen rising 2.1 percent to the top of Germany's mid-cap index, according to pre-market data, as traders cite a note from Berenberg which raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold", saying its diverse customer mix should help it grow faster than peers like Givaudan.
"Multinational companies represent only 30 percent of Symrise's customer base, another 30 percent are regional clients and the rest are local clients. We believe that this split makes Symrise more resilient during the economic slowdown," Berenberg analysts say in a note, raising their target price on the stock to 38 euros from 32 euros.
Symrise's stock has edged up 1.5 percent over the past six months, underperforming, compared with a 0.5 percent gain by Givaudan and a 10 percent increase by the MDAX index.
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.