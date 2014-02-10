STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-L'Oreal surges on buyback hopes

Shares in L'Oreal surge 4.8 percent in massive volumes, making
them the top gainers on the STOXX Europe 600 benchmark, on rising
expectations that the world's top cosmetics maker will buy back its shares owned
by Nestle.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that Nestle has told L'Oreal of its intentions
to sell its 30 percent stake and the two firms have discussed the issue with
banks.
"While it became clearer recently that the likely outcome of the situation
would be a buyback by L'Oreal of Nestle's stake, it's the first time we hear
that Nestle would have officially decided to sell its stake, so we read this
news as a small positive," a Paris-based trader says.
"As a reminder, L'Oreal is trading 23 times 2014 price-to-earnings versus
the sector trading at 18.2 times, a valuation premium which is partly justified
by the speculative pressure on the stock."
Citigroup analysts see a mechanical earnings-per-share boost of between 15
and 20 percent in case of a buyback by L'Oreal, but the analysts also see
L'Oreal stock's valuation levels dropping back following such a buyback.
"We see gradual post deal price-to-earnings multiple contraction, down to
around 20 times, effectively offsetting the mechanical earnings accretion," they
write in a note.
In late morning, the trading volume on L'Oreal shares represent 150 percent
of their daily average volume of the past three months.
With Monday's rally, L'Oreal's stock pierces above both its 50-day and
200-day moving averages, sending a bullish technical signal.
