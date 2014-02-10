STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-L'Oreal surges on buyback hopes

Shares in L'Oreal surge 4.8 percent in massive volumes, making them the top gainers on the STOXX Europe 600 benchmark, on rising expectations that the world's top cosmetics maker will buy back its shares owned by Nestle.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Nestle has told L'Oreal of its intentions to sell its 30 percent stake and the two firms have discussed the issue with banks.

"While it became clearer recently that the likely outcome of the situation would be a buyback by L'Oreal of Nestle's stake, it's the first time we hear that Nestle would have officially decided to sell its stake, so we read this news as a small positive," a Paris-based trader says.

"As a reminder, L'Oreal is trading 23 times 2014 price-to-earnings versus the sector trading at 18.2 times, a valuation premium which is partly justified by the speculative pressure on the stock."

Citigroup analysts see a mechanical earnings-per-share boost of between 15 and 20 percent in case of a buyback by L'Oreal, but the analysts also see L'Oreal stock's valuation levels dropping back following such a buyback.

"We see gradual post deal price-to-earnings multiple contraction, down to around 20 times, effectively offsetting the mechanical earnings accretion," they write in a note.

In late morning, the trading volume on L'Oreal shares represent 150 percent of their daily average volume of the past three months.

With Monday's rally, L'Oreal's stock pierces above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, sending a bullish technical signal.

