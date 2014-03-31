STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Novartis jumps on positive heart failure drug data

Shares in Novartis rise 2.6 percent to a one-month high after the
Swiss drugmaker says it has closed a late-stage trial for its experimental heart
failure drug early following strong results.
"Early termination of the PARADIGM-HF trial for efficacy in chronic heart
failure is a material positive, opening up a potential greater than $5 Billion
commercial opportunity," writes Citi analyst Andrew Baum in a note.
By 0838 GMT, shares in Novartis are trading up 2.6 percent at 74.35 Swiss
francs, sending it to the top of the Swiss blue-chip index.
For more double click on
Reuters Messaging rm://caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net