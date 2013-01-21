STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Luxury stocks hit by Richemont results

UPDATE 5-Asset sales plan secures EU backing for $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds comments from American Antitrust Institute)
Shares in luxury goods makers feature among the top losers in Europe on Monday after Swiss watch maker Richemont warns that sales growth has ground to a halt in Asia, reviving worries about the outlook for the sector.
"Asia Pacific is the slowest growing region this quarter, highlighting the impact of the cautious approach from retailers in the quarter, while Europe and the Americas did ok. There's a negative read-across for the sector, particularly for hard luxury players," a Paris-based trader says.
Richemont drops 5 percent, Swatch Group is down 2.3 percent, Burberry down 1.4 percent, LVMH down 1.2 percent and Christian Dior down 1.2 percent.
ZURICH, March 27 Southeastern Asset Management has sold all its shares in Sika, the investor, which has previously backed the Swiss company's efforts to fend off a hostile takeover from Saint-Gobain, said on Monday.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.