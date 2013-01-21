版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 21日 星期一 22:24 BJT

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Luxury stocks hit by Richemont results

Shares in luxury goods makers feature among the top losers in Europe on Monday after Swiss watch maker Richemont warns that sales growth has ground to a halt in Asia, reviving worries about the outlook for the sector.

"Asia Pacific is the slowest growing region this quarter, highlighting the impact of the cautious approach from retailers in the quarter, while Europe and the Americas did ok. There's a negative read-across for the sector, particularly for hard luxury players," a Paris-based trader says.

Richemont drops 5 percent, Swatch Group is down 2.3 percent, Burberry down 1.4 percent, LVMH down 1.2 percent and Christian Dior down 1.2 percent.

For more on Richemont results, click on:

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐