版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一 21:22 BJT

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Draegerwerk draws negative bets into results

Short interest in eighteen companies due to report earnings this week are
above 4 percent, data from Markit shows, led by German medical equipment maker
Draegerwerk, which has 19.5 percent of its stock out on loan to hedge
funds and others betting that the share price will fall.
    
 NAME           INDUSTRY     PERCENTAGE    ONE-MONTH
                             OF SHARES     CHANGE
                             OUTSTANDING   
                             ON LOAN       
 Draegerwerk                   19.5          8 pct
 Royal Imtech                  14.4          9 pct
 Altran                        10.8         24 pct
 Technologies                              
 Pirelli                       10.7         19 pct
 Subsea 7                      10.1        
 Gemalto                        8.8         17 pct  
 Finmeccanica                   8.5         76 pct
 Galenica                       8.5          3 pct 
 Carnival                       7.9         11 pct 
 K+S                            7.4          3 pct
 Trinity                        7.0          1 pct 
 Mirror                                    
 ThromboGenic                   5.9         45 pct
 s                                         
 Schmolz +                      5.4         15 pct
 Bickenbach                                
 WM Morrison                    4.7          4 pct
 Nordex                         4.6         12 pct
 A2A                            4.4         28 pct
 SGL Carbon                     4.2         28 pct
 Prelios                        4.1          5 pct
    
    Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐