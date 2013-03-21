STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Citi adds Reckitt to focus list, drops Danone

Reckitt Benckiser ascends to Citi's European focus list, replacing
Danone, with the bank seeing the consumer health company receiving revenue
upgrades and continuing its recent run of outperformance.
Reckitt is seen as fitting in with Citi's strategy themes of 'defensive
growth', as well as being a world champion in its sector.
"At Reckitt, we think the market underestimates the upside potential from
the company's gradual transformation into a Consumer Health-led Home and
Personal Care company, which we see driving margin-accretive revenue upgrades,"
analysts at Citi write in a note.
"In addition, the organic potential of its portfolio largely recently
acquired Consumer Health assets, we expect further acquisitions in this space to
accelerate the process."
Reckitt Benckiser has a price momentum of 93 out of 100, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data, but trades at a Price/EPS discount to peers
Beiersdorf, Unilever and L'Oreal.
Although Danone is not seen as keeping up with Reckitt's
outperformance in the near term, it is retained as a 'buy'.
Meanwhile Citi upgrades the world's biggest food group Nestle to
"buy" and raises its raiting on the maker of Nivea face creams Beiersdorf to
"buy" too, saying improved margins can join top-line recovery to drive earnings
upgrades.
The Citi Focus List Europe is a compilation of Citi's European analysts' top
15-20 'buy' ideas for the next 12 months.
