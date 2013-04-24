STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Temenos gains after swing to Q1 profit

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
Shares in Temenos rise 6.3 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent higher Swiss midcap Index, after the banking software provider swings to a first quarter profit 8 percent above consensus and reports new customer wins.
"We continue to believe Temenos, as a core banking leader, is bound to benefit from the finance industry's shift from in-house to packaged software," say analysts at Exane BNP Paribas in a note.
"It has M&A interest, especially at current levels."
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.