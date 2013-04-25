STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Nobel Biocare rises 7 pct after earnings beat

UPDATE 1-Boston Scientific to buy Symetis for $435 mln
March 30 Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it would buy privately held Symetis SA for $435 million to expand its minimally invasive heart devices business.
Shares in Nobel Biocare rise after first-quarter earnings and sales come in ahead of expectations.
The stock gains 6.8 percent to 10.15 Swiss francs having earlier traded at 10.35 francs, its highest level since June 2012, outperforming a 0.7 percent weaker STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index.
"Good sales performance in Europe hints at Nobel getting its act together and claiming back market share," says Kepler analyst Maja Pataki in a note.
ZURICH, March 30 Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.