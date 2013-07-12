STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Weko ruling, 'sell' rating weigh on Swatch

Shares in Swatch fall 2 percent to underperform the European luxury goods sector after the Swiss competition authority (Weko) rules the watchmaker must slow cuts in supplies to rivals and an analyst repeats a 'sell' rating on the firm.

Weko says it won't let Swatch cut supplies of movements and other components to competitors as much as the Swiss watchmaker would like, denying the watchmaker a definite solution on how to phase out deliveries to rivals.

"It's certainly not a satisfying solution for Swatch," says Vontobel analyst Rene Weber, "And even for the watch industry, once again a deferral of only one year is yielding further uncertainty."

S&P Capital IQ also confirms its 'sell' rating on the stock, but raises its target price to 500 Swiss francs from 480 francs.

Swatch, the world's biggest parts supplier, has a quasi monopoly on certain movements. It has said it no longer wants to be the industry's "supermarket" and thinks other watchmakers should learn to develop their own parts.

