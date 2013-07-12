STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Weko ruling, 'sell' rating weigh on Swatch

Shares in Swatch fall 2 percent to underperform the
European luxury goods sector after the Swiss competition
authority (Weko) rules the watchmaker must slow cuts in supplies
to rivals and an analyst repeats a 'sell' rating on the firm.
Weko says it won't let Swatch cut supplies of movements and
other components to competitors as much as the Swiss watchmaker
would like, denying the watchmaker a definite solution on how to
phase out deliveries to rivals.
"It's certainly not a satisfying solution for Swatch," says
Vontobel analyst Rene Weber, "And even for the watch industry,
once again a deferral of only one year is yielding further
uncertainty."
S&P Capital IQ also confirms its 'sell' rating on the stock,
but raises its target price to 500 Swiss francs from 480 francs.
Swatch, the world's biggest parts supplier, has a quasi
monopoly on certain movements. It has said it no longer wants to
be the industry's "supermarket" and thinks other watchmakers
should learn to develop their own parts.
