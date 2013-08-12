STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-MS picks European firms for global investors

European equities are slowly coming back into fashion with global investors, and those wishing to limit the risk of bets in the region should focus on large companies which trade at a discount to U.S. peers and have geographically diverse revenues, says Morgan Stanley.

Comparing inflation-adjusted share prices with the average earnings over the past 10 years, the Shiller P/E ratio shows Europe close to a record low valuation relative to United States, MS analysts note.

Along with valuations, the case for European equities is support by falling European bond yields relative to U.S. ones, lower systemic risks in the region, better economic growth and Morgan Stanley's own models pointing to a pick up in European earnings growth and margins over the next few quarters.

"Our basket of globally diversified, large cap European companies that trade at a valuation discount to their U.S. is a low risk way for global investors to play the European recovery theme," Morgan Stanley analysts write.

"On 2013 consensus estimates, the median stock in the basket trades at a 8 percent discount on PE ... relative to its US Industry Group. Further, the dividend yield of the median stock in the screen is 1.2 percent points higher than its U.S. Industry Group."

Among others, the basket includes Volkswagen from autos, Siemens from capital goods, Schroders from financials, Nestle from food and beverages, and Sanofi from pharmaceuticals.

"The median stock in the screen derives 40 percent of its revenues from developed Europe, 35 percent from emerging markets and 18 percent from the U.S."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net