STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-GAM Holding shares jump on stronger margins

Shares in GAM Holding rise sharply, the top gainer
on the broad STOXX Europe 600 index after the asset
manager reports a 68 percent jump in earnings per share and
improved profit margins in the first half of 2013.
"GAM Holding clearly came out with much better first half
2013 results than expected not purely due to increased
performance fees but also due to increased management fees,"
said Vontobel analyst Teresa Nielsen in a note.
"As we believe part of today's improved results are
sustainable, we will revise our earnings estimates up by more
than 10 percent."
Shares in Switzerland's biggest listed asset manager trade 7
percent firmer, hitting a two-month high of 16.50 Swiss francs
at 0722 GMT, outperforming a flat Swiss mid cap index.
Reuters Messaging
rm://martin.desapinto.reuters.com@reuters.net