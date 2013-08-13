STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-First-half results miss weighs on Geberit

Shares in Geberit tumble 5 percent to 242.30 Swiss francs,
underperforming a 0.4 percent firmer Swiss blue-chip index, after the
maker of toilets and piping systems missed expectations in the first half.
Geberit said first half profit rose 4.3 percent to 233 million Swiss francs
($251.31 million), falling short of the average analyst forecast for 244 million
francs.
"Reaching new all-time highs this week, Geberit's valuation has become even
more demanding," says Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold, who has a 'hold' rating
on the stock.
"Today's published figures and the traditional cautious outlook will
probably trigger minor earnings (downward) revisions and some profit taking."
($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs)