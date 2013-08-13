STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler cuts profit guidance, shares fall

Shares in elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler fall 3 percent to 133.80 Swiss francs after the company's first half margins miss market expectations and it cuts net profit guidance.

Although revenues beat consensus and Schindler raised sales guidance, the cost of the company's push into emerging markets as it sought to balance scant growth in high-margin Switzerland and weaker European sales weighed on profitability.

"The main items to blame were related to the expansion of Schindler's market position in growth markets, which had an impact on profitability," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Oliver Girakhou says in a note.

"Persistent pricing pressure in various markets did not help in light of these investments."