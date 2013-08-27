STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Zurich Insurance hit by death of CFO

Shares in Zurich Insurance are down 2.2 percent, lagging the sector index, amid uncertainty after the sudden death of the insurer's financial chief, Pierre Wauthier, traders say.

"Uncertainty will cling to the stock as long as it is unclear what caused Wauthier's death," one Zurich-based dealer says.

On Monday, after the market close, the insurer said police were investigating the circumstances of Wauthier's death after the French-British executive was found dead at his home near Zug earlier in the day.

($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs)

