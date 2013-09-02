STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Buy Germany, Italy; sell Switzerland - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura recommend buying German and Italian equities while
selling Swiss stocks, arguing that valuations, sector weighting and
relatively high betas should favour the DAX and the FTSE MIB.
"Switzerland ranks the second-most expensive of the 12 largest European
country equity markets, and trades more expensive than all others on price/book,
enterprise value (EV) to capital employed and EV/sales," the analysts write.
"Germany ranks fifth-cheapest, only marginally dearer than France. Italy is
the clear value proposition, and ranks cheapest of the major country indices on
price/book and EV to capital employed."
The relatively high betas of German and Italy - which mean they tend to move
further than the broader market - should prove beneficial if European equities
move higher in coming months, while low-beta Switzerland lags, they add.
Relative sector weightings also argue in favour of Germany, which is heavy
on autos and techs, performing better than Switzerland, whose stock market is
focused on consumer staples and health care.
"...German versus Swiss broad market performance trades very closely against
a market capitalisation weighted basket of European autos and tech versus
European consumer staples and health care. On this front, we are bullish on the
outlook for autos and tech, but cautious on consumer staples and health care."
