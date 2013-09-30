STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Stora Enso falls as UBS sees M&A unlikely

HELSINKI, Sept 30 Shares in Stora Enso fall 4.7
percent to 6.315 euros ($8.55) as traders cite a UBS note in which the bank cuts
its recommendation on the stock to 'sell' and says speculation of M&A deals in
the European paper industry has been exaggerated.
Stora's stock has risen more than 20 percent since late June, partly due to
increased hopes it would merge its ailing paper assets with rival UPM-Kymmene
to form a large market leader in Europe.
"While we argue scale is important, we believe it would be very difficult
for such a deal to be approved," UBS analysts say in a note, adding they remain
cautious on global pulp market outlook.
