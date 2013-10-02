STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Acino Holding jumps on takeover offer

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Shares in Swiss generic drug maker Acino Holding jump 32 percent to 114 francs a share, following a takeover offer of 115 Swiss francs ($130) a share from Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH, a unit of Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.
($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.