2013年 10月 2日

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Acino Holding jumps on takeover offer

Shares in Swiss generic drug maker Acino Holding jump 32 percent to 114 francs a share, following a takeover offer of 115 Swiss francs ($130) a share from Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH, a unit of Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.

($1 = 0.9063 Swiss francs)

