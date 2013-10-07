版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 7日 星期一 17:30 BJT

REFILE-STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Luxury stocks sag on Burberry comments on China

(adds reporter's name)

Luxury stocks fall after the head of British brand Burberry says the slowdown in demand for luxury goods in China could be the "new normal."

Burberry Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts tells French daily Les Echos in an interview published on Monday that "this Chinese slowdown is maybe not a temporary accident but a new normal."

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods maker, is down 2.4 percent, Swiss watch maker Richemont loses 1.7 percent and Burberry is down 1.6 percent.

"Burberry's comments about China have rekindled worries about the speed at which demand for luxury goods will recover," one Paris-based luxury goods analyst says.

For more on this, click:

Reuters messaging rm://astrid.wendlandt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐