STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-HSBC upgrades Europe and EM; cuts U.S. and Japan

HSBC equity strategists lift their recommendations on Europe and
emerging markets respectively to "overweight" and "neutral",
while cutting its rating for the United States to "neutral" and
for Japan, to "underweight".
In a research note that analyses earnings momentum and
valuations for various countries and sectors, HSBC adds that
within Europe, it is "overweight" Spain, Italy, Netherlands and
Sweden.
HSBC argues that in Europe, "a better economic backdrop is
likely to drive an upside surprise for earnings, and the
monetary policy environment may become more positive".
In the United States, "the outlook remains relatively
robust, but the chances of further positive surprises are small
and valuations look a little stretched", HSBC says.
The S&P 500, which has jumped 17.5 percent in 2013,
trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 14.2 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. The STOXX Europe 600,
up 10.6 percent in the period, trades on 12.9 times.
On Japan, the bank says that it does not see any positive
catalysts and on China, while growth is stabilising and
valuations are cheap, "this is partly offset by falling
profitability and structural headwinds".
At the sector level, HSBC remains "overweight" IT, and
raises Materials and Energy to "overweight". "All are cyclicals
with improving earnings and reasonable valuations."
It remains "underweight" Health Care and Industrials, and
cut Consumer Staples to "underweight".
The bank also cuts Japan to "underweight", while raising
emerging markets to "neutral".
Reuters messaging
rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net