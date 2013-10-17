STOCKS NEWS EUROPE- Actelion falls 3 pct on profit taking

Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Shares in Actelion fall 3.3 percent on profit taking, traders say, before an anticipated approval for its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week.
"Financial results are currently not that relevant as the October 19 date for the U.S. approval decision on Opsumit is imminent. Expectations reflected in the share price performance over the last months anticipate an approval," analysts at J. Safra Sarasin say in a note.
Shares in Europe's largest biotech company have shot up more than 9 percent in the last week alone.
For more double click on
Reuters Messaging rm://alice.baghdjian.reuters.com@reuters.net
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.