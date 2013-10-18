STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Schindler gains on buyback offer

Shares in Schindler rise 4.8 percent, among the top gainers in Europe
, after the elevator maker offers to buy back up to 4.1 million
registered shares at 129 Swiss francs ($140) apiece and 4.1 million
participation certificates at 129.80 Swiss francs.
Analysts welcome the buyback, equivalent to 5.8 percent of Schindler's
shares and 8.9 percent of its certificates, seeing it as a way for the group to
appease investors after disappointing third-quarter results and a profit warning
earlier this week.
Vontobel analysts write in a note that the news of the buyback and the price
is positive for the shares, as is the fact that "management - in a very uncommon
way - is listening to its shareholders and this is something that has been not
always the case".
Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts also estimate the buyback could improve
earnings per share by around 8 percent.
($1 = 0.9029 Swiss francs)