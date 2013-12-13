STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBS upgrades UK mining, travel and leisure firms

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
UBS upgrades the UK mining sector to "overweight" from "neutral" following a positive earnings momentum, better cash flow prospects, a more constructive outlook on the Chinese economy, and attractive valuations.
"We pay for this by downgrading the oil and gas sector where the prospects for top-line growth and for cash flow generation appear challenging compared with the market. Our sector specialists additionally expect oil prices to ease over the forecasts horizon," UBS analysts say in a note.
UBS upgrades travel and leisure companies, saying the sector has already outperformed and is likely to continue to perform well next year, with a cyclical economic recovery helping the stocks.
It downgrades utilities to "underweight" from "neutral" as it expects inflation to remain at subdued levels and the economic recovery drives bond yields higher - factors that typically hurt this sector, it says.
* Euro touches 3-week low vs dollar (Updates prices, adds comments)
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.