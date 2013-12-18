STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Roche shares play catch-up after recent fall-traders

FOREX-Dollar little changed; weak euro zone data offsets Trump report
* Euro hits 9-day low vs dollar, nearly 4-week low vs sterling
ZURICH Dec 18 Shares in Roche rise 1.2 percent to add the most points to the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index as investors spot a buying opportunity after a period of weakness, say fund managers and traders.
The stock, which is the third best performer on the Swiss blue-chip index this year, shed about 10 percent of its value between mid November and Dec. 16.
"The fact is that Roche has underperformed the market in the past few days and now has a certain "catch-up" potential," says one fund manager.
Reuters Messaging rm: ruppert.pretterklieber.reuters.com@reuters.net. caroline.copley.reuters.com@reuters.net
* Euro hits 9-day low vs dollar, nearly 4-week low vs sterling
ZURICH, March 30 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors will scrap its attempt to revamp GAM Holding if does not get enough shareholder backing at the Swiss asset manager's annual general meeting, the hedge fund said on Thursday.
ZURICH, March 30 A former Swiss fund manager found guilty last year of cheating 2,000 investors out of around 800 million Swiss francs ($803 million) was ordered to reimburse one group of victims 207 million francs by a court on Thursday.