STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-DAX and Dublin among top bourses for 2013

Germany's DAX equity index, which rose to record highs in 2013,
outperformed other major European stock markets this year in terms of percentage
returns, while the Dublin and Athens bourses both surged for a second
consecutive year.
    The DAX rose by around 26 percent, and was only beaten by smaller, less
liquid stock exchanges such as Dublin's Irish Stock Exchange index which
has risen roughly 34 percent, or the Athens General Share Index, which is
up by around 28 percent.
    By comparison, Europe's other major stock market indexes rose by less than
the DAX. Britain's FTSE 100 - which closes for 2013 on Tuesday - has
risen by around 14 percent while France's CAC has advanced by 17
percent.    
    The DAX also beat peripheral European stock markets such as Spain and Italy,
despite a rebound in Milan and Madrid as the Spanish and Italian economies
gradually recovered from the effects of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
    Below is a table of the performances of the main European stock market
indexes:
       
     INDEX                                % GAIN SINCE START OF 2013
     Irish SE Index                       33.5
     OMX Helsinki 25                      28.7
     Athens ATG Index                     27.9
     German DAX                           25.5
     OMX Copenhagen 20                    24.0
     Oslo OBX                             23.0
     Spanish IBEX                         20.9
     Switzerland SMI                      20.1
     Belgian BEL-20                       17.8
     French CAC-40                        17.3 
     Amsterdam AEX                        16.7 
     Portugal PSI-20                      16.6
     Italy's FTSE MIB                     16.6
     Britain's FTSE 100                   14.0    
     Austria ATX                           6.1
    
    For a chart on asset returns in 2013: 
    link.reuters.com/dub25t
    
