STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-CRH tops UK FTSE 100 after UBS upgrade

CRH leads gainers on Britain's FTSE 100 index as UBS
adds the building supplies company to its sector favourite in Europe,
highlighting its improving earnings outlook as the company turns around its
fortunes.
CRH is up 3.5 percent in volume already 67 percent of its full-day average
for the past three months at 1115 GMT, compared to less than half the average
for the FTSE at large.
Having cut its earnings outlook in August, CRH said in November it was to
undertake a review of its businesses to identify further disposals as it
reiterated its guidance for the year after sales rose two percent in the third
quarter.
"While short-term valuation multiples continue to look elevated, we are more
confident that earnings estimates have bottomed, in particular in a sector
context where we expect further negative earnings momentum," analysts at UBS
write in a note.
"A combination of very easy comparatives in H1, continued recovery in the US
and early signs of improvement in Europe should help CRH deliver its first year
of earnings growth in 8 years."
CRH trades on a high multiple 23 times forward 12 month earnings, according
to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, compared to a multiple of 16 times for
Wolseley, which the Swiss bank downgrades to "neutral", citing concerns
over its valuation.
Wolseley dipped 0.2 percent, underperforming the market in relatively high
volume of 60 percent of its 90-day average.
Reuters messaging rm://alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net