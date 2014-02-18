STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Europe cash equity volumes rise 22 pct -UBS

European cash equities have enjoyed a strong start to February with good momentum across the board, according to UBS, citing a 22 percent rise in month-to-date volumes from the same period a year ago.

"Peripheral Europe volumes remain good," UBS analysts write in a note, saying Borsa Italiana volumes are up 18 percent year-on-year and Spain's BME volumes are up 29 percent.

European equities have enjoyed net inflows of $17 billion since the beginning of 2014, according to data from EPFR Global, as more and more investors bet on the region's economic rebound.

