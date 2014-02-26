STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Royal Mail highlights STOXX 600 newcomers

Royal Mail Group highlights the list of new additions to the STOXX
Europe 600 at its next reshuffle, effective as of March 24.
The postal and delivery company will be added to the index after it was
privatised last year, having rallied over 40 percent in the four months since
its flotation.
Stocks joining the index usually see buying interest from investors tracking
the benchmark as well as from financial institutions providing derivatives and
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which have the benchmark as the underlying asset.
Sports Direct will also enter the STOXX 600, after making its FTSE
100 debut in September last year, while London-listed Indian miner Vedanta
, which left the FTSE 100 when Royal Mail joined, will drop out of the
STOXX 600, along with German construction and materials firm Hochtief.
Swiss banks Valiant and Banque Cantonale Vaudoise also
leave the index, along with British department store Debenhams, German
retailer Celesio, Finnish chemical company Kemira and
Swedish firms Hufvudstaden, a real estate company, and
Lundbergforetagen, a financial services firm.
Industrial goods and service firms populate the list of newcomers to the
STOXX 600, with UK's WS Atkins, Germany's Leoni and
Finland's Huhtamaki all joining. German travel firm TUI,
Swiss tech company Logitech, Austrian bank Raiffeisen and
Italian insurer Unipolsai also join the index.
