STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Royal Mail highlights STOXX 600 newcomers

Royal Mail Group highlights the list of new additions to the STOXX Europe 600 at its next reshuffle, effective as of March 24.

The postal and delivery company will be added to the index after it was privatised last year, having rallied over 40 percent in the four months since its flotation.

Stocks joining the index usually see buying interest from investors tracking the benchmark as well as from financial institutions providing derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which have the benchmark as the underlying asset.

Sports Direct will also enter the STOXX 600, after making its FTSE 100 debut in September last year, while London-listed Indian miner Vedanta , which left the FTSE 100 when Royal Mail joined, will drop out of the STOXX 600, along with German construction and materials firm Hochtief.

Swiss banks Valiant and Banque Cantonale Vaudoise also leave the index, along with British department store Debenhams, German retailer Celesio, Finnish chemical company Kemira and Swedish firms Hufvudstaden, a real estate company, and Lundbergforetagen, a financial services firm.

Industrial goods and service firms populate the list of newcomers to the STOXX 600, with UK's WS Atkins, Germany's Leoni and Finland's Huhtamaki all joining. German travel firm TUI, Swiss tech company Logitech, Austrian bank Raiffeisen and Italian insurer Unipolsai also join the index.

