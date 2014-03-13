STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Adecco falls 8 percent on stake sale

European shares fall as French stocks come under pre-election pressure
* European earnings kick off in earnest next week (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH, March 13 Shares in Adecco, the world's largest staffing agency, fall 8 percent after the Jacobs Group says it is selling a 16 percent stake in the company, dragging the stock down from Wednesday's six-year high.
"The sale has no impact on our fundamental valuation of Adecco and our new price target of 91 Swiss francs is unaffected even though the shares will be temporarily under pressure," analysts at Vontobel write in a note to clients.
The stock rose to its highest level since Sept. 2007 on Wednesday after fourth-quarter profit beat expectations and revenue increased for the first time in seven quarters.
LONDON, April 21 The number of people dying from hepatitis is rising, and most of the 325 million infected are unaware they have the virus and lack access to potentially life-saving medicines, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.