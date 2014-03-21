STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Global equities outlook healthy -Barclays

Global equities could rise further this year as fundamentals such as valuations in line with historical norms, an expected acceleration in the earnings cycle, and a monetary policy that is still very loose remain supportive for stock markets, Barclays strategists write in a note.

The bank has an "overweight" stance on continental European equities, saying valuations still look heavily discounted, both relative to their own history and to credit markets.

"In addition, despite the ongoing strength of the euro, we see the potential for earnings and revenue growth to surprise to the upside in 2014 and 2015," Barclays writes in the note.

Barclays is also "overweight" on emerging market equities, saying that valuations imply negative earnings growth, something that is unlikely with a continued recovery in the global economy, it adds.

It recommends being "underweight" on U.S. equities due to less attractive valuations, but does not advocate an outright "bearish position".

"We expect economic growth to continue around 2.5 percent during 2014. However, with profit margins already at record levels, this is unlikely to translate into very strong profit growth," it writes.

