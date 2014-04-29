版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 22:20 BJT

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Geberit shares rise after net profit jumps

Shares in Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit rose 5.6 percent after first quarter profit jumped by nearly a fifth and it announced a share buyback.

"A strong start to 2014. The share buyback of 5 percent over two years lends further support to the highly valued shares," analysts at ZKB said in a note.

Reuters Messaging rm://alice.baghdjian.reuters.com@reuters.net
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐