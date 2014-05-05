版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 17:46 BJT

Credit Suisse sags on reports of U.S. pressure in tax probe

Shares in Credit Suisse fall 3.3 percent after Swiss media reported at the weekend U.S. prosecutors were increasing pressure on the bank to plead guilty as part of a resolution of a U.S. probe into tax evasion.

"The worry and uncertainty about further developments at Credit Suisse is the only reason people are selling," a trader says.

Credit Suisse is one of over a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United States over whether and how they helped wealthy Americans dodge tax.

Reuters Messaging rm://alice.baghdjian.reuters.com@reuters.net
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐