Credit Suisse sags on reports of U.S. pressure in tax probe

Shares in Credit Suisse fall 3.3 percent after Swiss media reported at the weekend U.S. prosecutors were increasing pressure on the bank to plead guilty as part of a resolution of a U.S. probe into tax evasion.
"The worry and uncertainty about further developments at Credit Suisse is the only reason people are selling," a trader says.
Credit Suisse is one of over a dozen Swiss banks under criminal investigation in the United States over whether and how they helped wealthy Americans dodge tax.
LONDON, April 28 A special U.K. Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) set up in 2010 spent over 1.2 billion pounds ($1.55 bln) but failed to deliver value for patients or society and may have caused unnecessary suffering, an analysis has found.
LONDON/MILAN, April 27 Italy's Atlantia has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for Spanish rival Abertis.