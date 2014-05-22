STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Logitech drops on audit concerns

Shares in Logitech drop 3.9 percent to a five-month low
after the computer accessories maker says its audit committee is
conducting an investigation into some of its accounting matters
related to its earlier-stated results.
"The outcome and impact of the resolution of various
accounting matters is unpredictable," Vontobel analyst Michael
Foeth writes in a note. "In the meantime the issues may create
some uncertainty that weighs on the stock."
The Switzerland-based computer accessories maker says it
will delay filing its fiscal 2014 results with a U.S. regulator
and may revise financial statements from prior years.
