版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 24日 星期二 14:43 BJT

BUZZ-UBS lifts BMW, cuts Daimler

** UBS says it now prefers German carmaker BMW to peers Daimler and Volkswagen, saying it expects volume growth at BMW to accelerate in the second half of the year while Daimler's Trucks targets are looking like a stretch now.

** UBS raises its recommendation on BMW to "buy" from "neutral" and lifts its price target on the stock to 105 euros from 92 euros, while lowering Daimler to "neutral" from "buy" with a price target cut to 75 euros from 77 euros.

** It says it prefers Daimler to Volkswagen, on which it has a "neutral" rating.

** Shares in BMW are indicated to rise 1.4 percent to the top of Germany's blue-chip DAX index, according to pre-market data, while Daimler is seen declining by 0.6 percent.

** STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts Index has risen 8 percent since the start of 2014, slightly beating a 6 percent gain on the broader pan-European STOXX 600 index.

(RM://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐